SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Police are investigating a shooting that took place overnight on Skidaway Road.

According to the Chatham County Police Department, officers were dispatched to the scene on the 7600 block of Skidaway Road at 11:47 p.m. for a report of a shooting in the area.

One adult male victim was pronounced dead at the scene, officers said.

Based on the initial evidence, it appears that the shooting was the result of a dispute between the victim and a person that the victim knew.

If you have any information about the crime or know someone who may be able to help identify the suspect, please call the Chatham County Police Department Detectives at 912-651-4717 or contact the authorities via the online tip form by clicking or tapping here: https://police.chathamcountyga.gov/Tips .

Callers may also contact Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020, where tipsters remain anonymous and could potentially qualify for a cash reward.

This is a developing story.