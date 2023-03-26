MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. – There is extensive storm damage across Georgia as a line of severe weather pushed across the state Sunday morning. In Milledgeville, parts of the town are without power, and the hospital has extensive roof damage.

Storm Tracker 3 was there just after a tornado-warned storm slammed the city. The Milledgeville Police Department shared on social media that it had reports of trees and power lines down near Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Columbia Street. The 911 center told WSAV’s Brett Buffington it had reports of several damaged buildings and parts of the hospital roof had collapsed.

At the Atrium Heath Navicent hospital, WSAV found workers pulling tarps over parts of the building’s roof, with pieces of that roof wrapped around trees and stuck in the tattered walls of the building next door.

The tornado-warned storm in Baldwin County passed just before 8 a.m. Sunday, followed by intense rain prompting a flash flood warning.

Police officers are still out in the hardest hit areas doing “welfare checks” to ensure no one is hurt.

This is a developing story that will be updated as new information is released. Stick with WSAV online for updates.