Parents, teachers could weigh in on Beaufort County bell times

What is the best time for students to start the school day? That depends on who you ask.

Beaufort County could soon be asking for parents and teachers to help them decide for next school year.

It was just three years ago that Beaufort County Schools changed start times at all schools, from Elementary on up. Now those times could be changing again.

Back in 2016, the elementary school start times were changed to 7:45 am and the high school times to 8:45 am. A reversal from previous years.

Many educators said it was a great idea. Allowing high schoolers a chance to be more awake and ready to learn.

But since then some of the scores district-wide have decreased.. More people have come forward asking for a change, again. So a schoolboard committee has said it wants to survey teachers and parents about the best time to head to class.

In addition, the school board committee will also look at the possibility of different schools in different parts of the county having different start times.

“We have five clusters of schools geographically,” explains Jim Foster, Beaufort County Schools Spokesperson. “Where it might be possible for one cluster to start one way and another to start another. When we made the switch three years ago we had public hearings we had town hall meetings and some of the parents came out and did ask that question. why do we have to have a district-wide start time for everybody when the needs of the county in one are may be different than another.”

All the schools can’t start at the same time because there aren’t enough buses or bus drivers to carry all students to class and home.

The entire plan is just in the planning stages. While the board committee has approved the idea so far there’s been no exact plan from the school board on what type of survey or when it may go out.

We will keep you updated.