Parent’s ‘malicious act’ leads to the closure of Bluffton Boys and Girls Club

BLUFFTON, SC – Parents and staff are on edge after a COVID-19 diagnosis at a popular Lowcountry place for kids.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the Boys and Girls Club is closed until further notice.”

That’s what the sign outside the Bluffton Boys and Gir;ls Club now says. It’s message comes less than one day after parents and kids were informed someone at their summer camp tested positive for COVID-19.

This letter went out Tuesday informing parents about a child who was at the club and received a COVID-19 diagnosis.

Club staff tells News 3 a parent who was diagnosed positive on August 5 “knowingly” sent their children to camp for almost a week

Letter sent to parents after COVID-19 diagnosis of Boys and Girls Club member

One child started showing symptoms and was sent home to get tested.

When they found out the little one was positive, staff contacted DHEC about what they call the parent’s “malicious” and “unwarranted behavior”,

3 Boys and Girls Club staff members and approximately 20 members were potentially exposed.

Parents were notified and shut the club down “until further notice”.

The club had just reopened the last two weeks after being closed through late July.

News 3 has also learned that the Buckwalter Recreation Center in Bluffton, which was open last week, has been closed again.

The signs out front say that is due to COVID-19.

Someone from the center told News 3 via phone it was a COVID-19 connected to the administration.