COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has confirmed with WRBL that the parents of a 6-year-old who was hit by a train back in October of 2023 on Terminal Court have been charged with reckless conduct.

CPD says that the parents, 32-year-old Tony Rogers Jr. and 29-year-old Rahkeisha Willis are scheduled for an initial appearance in Recorder’s Court on March 19 at 8 a.m.

PREVIOUS REPORT: