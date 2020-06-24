Panera Bread offering free coffee all summer long

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Attention coffee lovers: now may be your chance to finally score unlimited refills.

Panera Bread recently announced the #FREECOFFEE4SUMMER campaign, offering anyone signed up for the MyPanera+Coffee subscription a free, unlimited premium hot coffee, hot tea and iced coffee until Labor Day on Sept. 7.

Sign-ups are open now until July 4.

Guests can get any size, any flavor, once every two hours with unlimited refills in the bakery-cafe. Both light and dark roasts are available, along with decaf and hazelnut, as part of the coffee subscription program.

“We asked America if they wanted it, and the answer was a resounding YES — so we’re excited to kick off a summer of free, unlimited premium coffee for our guests through Labor Day,” said Panera Bread Chief Brand & Concept Officer Eduardo Luz. “This is our way of sharing the famous Panera Warmth in a new way, as we may be all celebrating summer a little differently this year.”

Panera says it’s the first national restaurant company to offer an unlimited subscription for
high-quality hot drip coffee, iced coffee and hot tea.

Guests can order coffee nationwide in Panera bakery-cafes, on Panera’s e-commerce site, and via the
Panera app. If you’re on-the-go or just not quite ready to come in, you can order your coffee via Panera curbside and contactless delivery.

The subscription is regularly available for $8.99/month plus tax, and Panera will pause the renewal
payments for current subscribers through Labor Day.

To sign up for the unlimited coffee subscription, visit here.

