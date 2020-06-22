Palmetto Hall first Plantation to take a vote on getting rid of the name

“PLANTATION” UPDATE

Dear Palmetto Hall Property Owners



The Palmetto Hall POA office and the Board of Directors have received feedback recently about the use of the word “Plantation” in the name of our community. Our legal name is Palmetto Hall Plantation Owners Association and it was established by Greenwood Development and was approved by the Town of Hilton Head Island in the early nineties.



The use of the word “Plantation” has caused concern for some of the property owners in Palmetto Hall due to the perception of a lack of sensitivity towards the history associated with southern plantation culture. This matter is now at the forefront for many communities who have the word “Plantation” incorporated in their legal documents, signage, and logos. The Palmetto Hall Board of Directors discussed this matter at their last BOD meeting held via teleconference on June 16, 2020, and listened during the public comments portion of the meeting to property owners expressing their opinions about the name.



The BOD is elected to represent the property owners of Palmetto Hall. Consequently, the BOD voted unanimously to put this matter before the property owners as a ballot measure.

Under our bylaws, a change to the name of the community would require two-thirds of the votes cast [for which a quorum is present]. There will not be a meeting, just a vote. Once the documents can be put in order, all property owners will receive a confidential ballot.



In the interim, the Board has instructed the POA Administration to determine what the legal requirements are, and the associated costs. Please look for a letter and ballot soon and respond promptly.



In the meantime, we welcome any questions or comments you may have.