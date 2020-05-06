Palmetto Electric “Give 5” campaign raising money for pandemic needs

$5 is all it could cost you to help families in need deal with the pandemic.

Palmetto Electric has started the “Give 5” campaign, where customers can add $5 on more to their bill as a one time donation.

The Palmetto Electric Cooperative and their Operation Round Up program will each double whatever donations are made. All the money raised will go to aid agencies in Beaufort, Jasper and Hampton County.

This is for citizens in our service area that have been affected by the COVID-19 crisis, both members and non-members.

These funds will help those with growing rent/mortgage, food or utility (Palmetto Electric, Dominion Energy or other) bills as a result of economic hardships caused by this crisis.

Money raised through Give 5 will be divided up equally among four local non-profit agen-cies, located in the Palmetto Electric’s service area: Bluffton Self Help, Beaufort/Jasper Econo-mic Opportunity Commission, Deep Well and United Ministries of Hampton

Palmetto Electric says it wants to raise the money, but let those agencies distribute it to the people who need it most.

“They know the needs of the local community there, they have the ability and means to administer these funds. So we want to collect the funds, raise the funds and let them do what they do best, helping those, helping our neighbors that need help,” said Tray Hunter, VP of Marketing and Public Relations for Palmetto Electric.

Members can pledge their donation by visiting the cooperative’s website, www.palmetto.coop, or by calling the office at 1-800-922-5551.

The hope is to have all funds distributed by the end of June.

If someone is not served by Palmetto Electric but wants to give, you can write a check to Palmetto Electric Trust (PET) and drop off at one of our drive-thru locations or mail to one of our offices.

All donations are tax deductible.