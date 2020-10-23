‘Paint Liberty County Pink’ event raises awareness for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV)—The community came together to show their support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

WSAV NOW Reporter Claire Going has a closer look at Thursday’s effort to “Paint Liberty County Pink.”

Dozens gathered at the Hinesville Farmers Market wearing pink to support current patients and survivors and to honor those who lost their fight to the disease.

“We just have such a great community,” Event organizer Kathy Villafane said. “Whenever we do something, we all rally around one another and we make things happen. We just support each other to the fullest.”

In March of 2019, Villafane lost her sister Brenda to breast cancer. That October she had the proclamation approved to have “Paint Liberty Pink” each year.

“There are so many people that are still suffering from breast cancer and although it’s so common, we still need that support,” Villafane said.

“We need support for those that are fighting the good fight and to remember those that lost the fight. And the funds are vital as well because we need the money to continue to do the research,” she added.

Survivors shared their stories with the crowd alongside food vendors and local craftsmen. Many of the proceeds are going to research to find a cure.

“A few other groups are here to talk about health and awareness and early detection and here to answer questions so that our local folks can be at the cutting edge of good health,” Hinesville Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Michelle Ricketson said.

Villafane says losing her sister was heartbreaking, but she hopes she can help others through their fight.

“She lost the fight, but you know what, by my city and the county standing behind me, it is honoring her,” she said.

Health professionals say one in eight women will develop invasive breast cancer in her lifetime. WSAV has local survivor stories, resources and more on our Buddy Check 3 page, HERE.