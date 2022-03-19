BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — An overnight crash left a Beaufort neighborhood without power, according to officials.

Just before 2:30 a.m., Burton firefighters and EMS responded to a reported motor vehicle collision in the area of 94 Bruce K Smalls Dr. Upon arrival, firefighters found that a single vehicle had struck a power pole snapping it in two.

The driver was not injured, but Bruce K Smalls Drive was shut down and power along the street was shut off for over an hour until the power company arrived and restored it.

Burton Fire District officials say this was the third motor vehicle collision in less than 12 hours.

On Friday, just before 4 p.m., Burton firefighters assisted the Beaufort Fire Department at a crash on Boundary Street and Parris Island Gateway involving a trapped occupant.

Then, less than two hours later at approximately 6 p.m., Burton crews responded to a three-vehicle crash by the Enmark on Trask Parkway that left two occupants sustaining non-life threatening injuries.