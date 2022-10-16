Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — An overnight chase lead to a crash on Wilmington Island early Friday morning.

According to Georgia State Patrol, a Trooper attempted to stop a Ford Ranger that was speeding on Georgia 367 and Quarterman Drive. Police say that the Ranger sped through parking lots initiating a vehicle pursuit. The Trooper pursued the vehicle east on Johnny Mercer Blvd and performed a PIT maneuver. However, the vehicle recovered and started traveling west on Johnny Mercer Blvd.

The Trooper performed a second PIT maneuver on Penn Waller Rd and Olde Towne Rd and the vehicle went off the road and struck a power pole.

After the crash, the driver was ejected from the vehicle because he was not wearing his seatbelt. Police apprehended the driver who was transported to Memorial Medical Center with minor injuries.