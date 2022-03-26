SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) is shining bright at the Oscars this year. More than 150+ alumni contributed to films nominated for the 94th Academy Awards.

SCAD alumni and students contributed to 21 films that received nominations from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Remarkably, SCAD alumni worked on all five films nominated for Best Visual Effects — Dune, Free Guy, No Time to Die, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Four of the five nominees for Best Animated Feature also featured the work of SCAD alumni, including Encanto, Luca, Raya and the Last Dragon, and The Mitchells vs the Machines.

“Our students work in an environment of collaboration where the classroom is a living model of the industry,” said Andra Reeve-Rabb, dean of the SCAD School of Entertainment Arts. “Cutting edge facilities, equipment and mentorship by Oscar-winning professors elevate student experience and creative content. Unique to our university, students work on professional film sets in above and below the line roles in Savannah and Atlanta during their time at SCAD, making them ready to launch the moment they graduate!”

SCAD is the only university named by the Hollywood Reporter in all of its top entertainment rankings: film, performing arts/drama, production design, costume design and visual effects. Also, for the past four years, 99% of SCAD graduates were employed, pursuing further education, or both within 10 months of graduation.

Max Almy, the dean of the SCAD School of Digital Media said, “Our programs in the School of Digital Media are top rated in the world! Our graduates are working at Pixar, Disney, ILM, Blue Sky, DreamWorks and dozens of great companies and the word is that they are the most talented, prepared and professional. It’s no surprise that so many of our alumni have worked on Academy Award®-winning and nominated films. We are the best and we are so proud!”

The following SCAD students/alumni who contributed to Oscar-nominated films are:

