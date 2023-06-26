SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Alderman Detric Leggett tells News 3 that during the pandemic–families and businesses in some areas of Savannah did not have access to high-speed internet. He says he felt it was necessary to expand services to people in his district that need it most.

Some of Savannah’s leaders came together to celebrate the expansion of AT&T’s fiber internet services. Monday, officials cut the ribbon at Capital Bee Company on Broughton Street. This will provide high-speed internet to more than 130 families and businesses in the Hostess City.

“Actually it has been a long time coming. We’ve been asking for it and I’m glad that it came to fruition because I think, two years ago, when we were in the pandemic, kids were working from home. A lot of parents didn’t have the connectivity that they needed so the conversation was had and now it’s brought to the forefront of why we need high-speed connectivity,” Alderman Detric Leggett said.

Thomas Hinley, owner of Capital Bee Company says he’s happy to see this expansion and says it was necessary because of the difficulties he went through having low internet service.

Hinley said, “Like if it was raining, or if we had overcast, you never know when it’s going to happen, and it usually happens when your store is full of people and there’s gonna be a line building up because you’re sitting there trying to refresh your POS systems”.

Hinley says moving forward this will help his business thrive during the busiest of times.

“It’s just gonna make it a happier customer, so they’re not waiting around thinking why is my card not going through, why is it taking so long and for them to have a better experience in the store and feel comfortable leaving knowing that everything was secure and fast”. Hinley said.

Mayor Johnson was also in attendance and he tells me he will continue to push for more communities across Savannah to have access to high-speed internet.