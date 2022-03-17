SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Big crowds of people were all throughout the city welcoming back the St. Patrick’s Day tradition.

Some people took a quick drive down the street to get here, but others buckled up for hours-long road trips and flights. WSAV News 3’s Brian Rea met people from all over today – some making a shorter trek from Charleston, while others came from Florida, Pennsylvania and even Texas.

One group began staking out their spot for the parade on Tuesday morning.

John Flemming is from Houston and is visiting the Hostess City for his spring break. He says his friend told him ‘If you’re in Savannah on St. Patrick’s Day, you better be at the parade’.

While people came from different parts of the country, the majority of people were locals – happy to be back celebrating a beloved Savannah tradition.