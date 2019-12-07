‘Our players have earned the right to be here’: Kirby Smart SEC Championship Press Conference

(WSAV) – A little more than 24 hours before kickoff, Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart talked about the Bulldogs’ journey to the SEC Championship game, LSU’s impressive offense, the resolve his team showed after the loss to South Carolina, and more.

The SEC Championship game between Georgia and the LSU Tigers kicks off at 4 p.m. inside the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Georgia is making its third straight appearance in the SEC Championship.

WSAV sports director Greg Talbott and sports reporter Connor DelPrete are in Atlanta to bring you coverage leading up to, during, and after the SEC Championship game between Georgia and LSU.