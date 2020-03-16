Our Irish Connections on this St. Patrick’s Day!

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Although concerns over the spread of COVID-19 have forced the cancellations of many of our St. Patrick’s Day festivities, we have some stories to help you celebrate at home with your family. We are showcasing our special connections past, present, and future to Ireland.

Recently, some business leaders in Savannah led a trade mission to Ireland, called Trade Bridge. Here’s an interview with one of those leaders, Dave Legasse, the owner of The Salt Table and Chairman of Georgia Grown.

We’ll be following those developments with the Trade Bridge as they enter phase 2. But, that’s not the only recent local initiative in Ireland. One local university is making a big name for itself as it continues to build on Savannah’s rich history with the Emerald Isle. Check out my interview with Prof. Howard Keeley from the Center for Irish Research and Teaching at Georgia Southern University’s Armstrong campus.

Since we’re talking about education, Professor Keeley has some lessons for us on Savannah’s first St. Patrick’s Day and how to sound more like the Irish.

Prof. Keeley said there’s one expression that is typically associated with the Irish that’s not part of their conversation…it’s “Top O’ the Morning! He’s not sure where that came from but definitely not from Ireland.

So, did you know there’s a piece of Irish legend right here in Savannah? It’s Savannah’s own Blarney Stone, or rather a piece of the Blarney Castle. Here’s the story on how it got here and why.