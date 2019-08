Although St. Pius X School was only in existence for nineteen years, it left a big mark on our community.

This month, the alumni association will host a two-day event honoring the institution and the impact it’s had.

Mark your calendar for Saturday, August 17 for PiusFest!

The celebration begins at 1 PM at Savannah Classical Academy at 705 E. Anderson Street.

Tickets are $30 for adults. $15 for kids 12 and under.

Fore more information, call: 912-232-1827.