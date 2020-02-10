Our Hometown: Performers needed for MLK Express Success Youth Talent Showcase

Calling all students, if you’ve got talent– bring it!!!

Savannah’s MLK Observance Day Association is looking for young people ages 5 to 21 to perform during its annual Express-Success Youth Talent Showcase– Saturday, February 15.

Singers, dancers, poets, and musicians are all welcomed!

Performances are limited, so secure your space by calling 912-234-5502 or emailing celebrate@mlkingsavannah.com.

Registration is free and so is the event!

The showcase will follow an education, career, and health fair that begins at noon in the Bethlehem Baptist Church Educational Building at 10-08 May Street.

For more information, call: 912-234-5502.