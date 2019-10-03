Our Hometown: Golfing for Girls Tournament to benefit Girls on the Run

It’s time to tee up for a great cause!

The 3rd Annual ‘Golfing for Girls Golf Tournament’ will be held Thursday, October 17 at The Club at Savannah Harbor.

The fee for Corporate teams is $800. $600 for teams of four. Individuals can register for $150.

Costs includes green fees, practice range, cart, a swag bag, boxed lunch and admission to the after party.

Registration begins at 11 a.m.

The shotgun start is noon.

The after party will begin at 4.

Proceeds benefit Girls on the Run Coastal Georgia and Lowcountry.

To register contact Girls on the Run at: 912-349-1528.