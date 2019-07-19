OSHA develops a new heat index safety app for mobile devices

Heat related injuries are on the rise and The Occupational Safety and Health Administration launched a new initiative to lower the risks workers face in the extreme heat.

OSHA developed a new free mobile app to address heat related illnesses across the country.

“Every summer we have dozens of heat related deaths so its very common,” said Margo Westmoreland, the Savannah Area Director for OSHA.

“This particular app allows workers and their supervisor to calculate the heat index for their job site and wherever else the heat is. Once the heat index is calculating, it would give them precautions and a risk level for whatever the index has said,” said Westmoreland.

It’s an app OSHA believes will help save lives across the country.

“It’s very important because OSHA demands workplace to provide a place of employment that’s free from hazard,” said Westmoreland.

News 3 was recently in Bryan County when three construction workers passed out in a manhole on Belfast Keller Road. The three were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The Deputy Sheriff on the scene told News 3 a combination of heat exposure and a lack of oxygen contributed to the scare. It’s something OSHA hopes the app may be able to prevent.

The app is free and available on Apple and Android Devices.