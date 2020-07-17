Organization offers free financial literacy classes in Savannah and beyond

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As unemployment rates surge due to the coronavirus pandemic, one organization is offering its services to help the community stay financially stable.

World System Builder has offices across the U.S. and Canada, including one in Savannah. Their mission is to create a more financially literate community by helping shift families from financial insecurity to financial independence through their educational classes.

They are now offering virtual classes for free, so the whole family can learn how to be financially independent.

Their goal is to educate 30 million families by 2030.

World System Builder Marketing Director LaCameo Miller says during this uncertain time, financial education is something that can be life-changing for many families.

“They’re not only able to sit down in their homes but be with their family and be with maybe an older generation and a younger generation so everyone can learn together to break that chain, that financial curse, that ‘we’re always going to be in debt,’” Miller said.

Word System Builder sponsors anyone in the community who is interested in their program so the information is accessible for all.

Senior Marketing Director Pamela Nguyen says their classes can transform small businesses who are struggling during this time through understanding, planning, and support.

“Thousands of businesses are closing down. Now more than ever, people are in need of financial stability,” Nguyen said. “That’s what we do, and that’s who we serve.”

Different workshops covering topics like debt management, retirement planning and saving for college are available each day and can be accessed as many times as you like.

Their workshops are accessible to anyone in the U.S. or Canada.