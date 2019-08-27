Legal battle over opioids thickens after Oklahoma judge ruling

FILE – In this April 5, 2019, file photo, containers depicting OxyContin prescription pill bottles lie on the ground in front of the Department of Health and Human Services’ headquarters in Washington as protesters demonstrate against the FDA’s opioid prescription drug approval practices. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A state judge’s ruling in Oklahoma will have an impact on the City of Savannah’s current legal battle against the opioid crisis.

In April 2018, the City of Savannah filed a lawsuit against Purdue Pharma and other opioid makers after the city “felt the sting of the opioid crisis,” joining a nationwide legal battle.

Now, with less than two months away from opening arguments starting in Ohio, NBC News is reporting that Purdue Pharma is willing to reach a settlement against the thousands of plaintiffs in the multidistrict litigation.

According to a source close to the discussions, the company is willing to pay between $10 billion and $12 billion to the plaintiffs in the case.

The National Prescription Opiate Litigation case was set to go to trial on Oct. 21 with a pretrial date of Oct. 15. There has been no official word on whether the case will still be put to trial.

How the actions in Oklahoma impact the Coastal Empire

Officials tell News 3 that the decision handed down Monday from an Oklahoma state judge is signaling that courts are holding pharmaceutical companies accountable for their actions that contributed to the opioid crisis.

“We now have a roadmap to getting things done in the court system,” says Neil Campbell, Executive Director of the Georgia Council on Substance Abuse. “We were all sort of watching to see if that was going to happen and with the settlement they got, we’re pretty encouraged.”

In a statement, Deputy City Attorney Jennifer Herman tells News 3’s Jon Dowding:

The case in Oklahoma was decided by a state court judge. The city’s lawsuit is pending in federal court in Ohio as part of the national opioid litigation. Because our case is pending, it would be improper for me to comment any further.”

How Savannah joined a nationwide legal battle

Savannah’s lawsuit, originally filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Georgia – Savannah Division, was compiled into already existing multidistrict litigation against Purdue Pharma.

Congress implemented the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation as a way to allow similar cases across the nation to combine into one larger case.

This litigation contains roughly 1,500 other cases filed by states, counties and cities across the country. The multidistrict litigation allows for similar cases from across the country to be compiled into one large piece of litigation.

The case is based and will be heard in Ohio because of the high number of overdoses in the state and it’s close proximity to various drugmakers’ headquarters.

Judge Dan Polster is the presiding judge on the case and was chosen based on his previous experience overseeing cases with a large number of plaintiffs.

Targeted in the lawsuit are Allergan, Johnson & Johnson, and Purdue Pharma along with three drug distribution companies: Amerisource Bergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson.

The full list of counties and cities that are also part of the litigation are listed below.

Money won’t solve all the problems from opioid usage

Addiction and recovery specialists in the area tell News 3 that money from pending litigation will solve a lot of problems, but there is still work to do.

“Most people who have substance abuse disorders don’t reach out until it gets pretty bad,” says Diane Diver, the Chief Operating Officer and Executive Clinical Director of Recovery Place in Savannah.

She says what is really needed is for people to eliminate the stigma associated with asking for help when suffering from a substance abuse disorder.

Certified Addiction Counselor Janis Ellington says families come to her willing to help a loved one suffering from addiction but typically aren’t sure of what steps to take at that moment.

“When I look at an individual, I look at what are the best options for them,” says Ellington. She says she thinks about their community, financial barriers and other factors that may impact someone who is trying to seek treatment.

Purdue Pharma, Inc. is a defendant in Beaufort County, South Carolina as well as 22 cases in the following Georgia cities and counties: