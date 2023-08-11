SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Thousands of first-year students are settling into their dorms on Georgia Southern University’s Statesboro and Savannah campuses. Little do they know, they are propelling the economy as soon as they unpack their bags.

With three campuses, 26,000 students, and 3,000 employees, Georgia Southern had a $1.1 billion dollar economic impact on the region. That is a seven percent increase from the previous year. This is a new record, according to a report from the University System of Georgia.

Local business owners are seeing this growth. Mary Beth Brown, Owner of Dolan’s BBQ in Statesboro, says the numbers do not surprise her.

“It doesn’t surprise me at all. I graduated from Georgia Southern in 2010. The college has grown so much,” Brown said. “I still go and walk my dog through campus. I see all of the new buildings that are up and how many dorms have been built… how many apartment complexes have been brought to Statesboro. So, that number doesn’t surprise me at all.”

The report shows that Georgia Southern students spent over $430 million dollars locally. The report did not specify where the money was spent specifically.

“That’s the outcome of the expenditures that our students have, the impact of employment, and the employment that we actually have an indirect impact on throughout the entire region,” Georgia Southern University President Kyle Marrero said.

Rachel Smith, Owner of Jaxe and Grace Boutique in Statesboro says while she does not rely on college students, they boost her sales each year.

“We definitely get an influx of customers when Georgia Southern students come in to shop. We see teachers and professors looking for outfits as well. So, it’s a really great time for us,” Smith said.

Smith and Brown both say, the majority of their staff are college students.

“We certainly rely a lot on hiring college students here in town,” Brown said. “It creates a high turnover rate. We enjoy having that young, fresh take. They bring in a lot of different ideas. I would say probably 95 percent of our employees are college students.”

Last year, the university system generated about 10,000 jobs related to college and nearly 160,000 jobs across Georgia.