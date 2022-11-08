STATESBORO, Ga (WSAV) — A targeted operation led to 32 arrests across Georgia, Florida, and Puerto Rico related to a Southeastern drug trafficking conspiracy.

According to officials, a newly unsealed federal indictment charges almost three dozen defendants due to their involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy that focused in south Georgia reaching into the Caribbean.

The primary conspiracy charge in USA v. Morales-Jimenez et. al, dubbed Operation Carpet Ride, carries a statutory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison, up to life.

Operation Carpet Ride, investigated under the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF), identified drug trafficking operations in Bulloch, Burke, Candler, Effingham, Evans, Liberty, Richmond, and Tattnall counties, and elsewhere, from as early as January 2016.

As described in the indictment, the conspiracy is alleged to have imported large quantities of cocaine, methamphetamine and other drugs for distribution in the Southern District.

Each defendant in USA v. Morales-Jiminez et. al is charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute, and to Distribute, 5 Kilograms or More of Cocaine; 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine; 28 Grams or More of Crack Cocaine; Hydrocodone; Oxycodone; and Marijuana. Other individual charges in the indictment include drug possession and distribution, maintenance of a drug-involved premises, and illegal firearms possession and use.

Those named in the indictment include:

Daniel Morales-Jimenez , a/k/a “Danny Hill,” 45, of Puerto Rico;

Pedro Castro-Vasquez , a/k/a "Chipo," 50, of Puerto Rico;

Sonic Torres-Garcia , 24, of Kissimmee, Fla.;

Kristine Albright-Ramos , 35, of Puerto Rico;

Alexys Rivera-Cuevas , 28, of Gainesville, Fla.;

Luis Diaz-Albright , 20, of Puerto Rico;

Paola Morales Rosario , 24, of Kissimmee, Fla.;

Clarence Bess , a/k/a "Cash," 41, of Jacksonville, Fla.;

Laverne Pullins Jr. , 70, of Jacksonville, Fla.;

Demarr Clayton Lee , 52, of Miami, Fla.;

Tony Deshawn Slater , 51, of Claxton, Ga.;

Domanek Laquan Mincey , 44, of Glennville, Ga.;

Anthony Craig Johnson , a/k/a "Pookie," 56, of Claxton, Ga.;

Andre Delerrain Anderson , 48, of Claxton, Ga.;

Phillip Dwayne Walden , 45, of Statesboro, Ga.;

Corey Ontavious Hendrix , 44, of Claxton, Ga.;

Enrique Humbra Denson Sr. , 49, of Statesboro, Ga.;

Enrique Humbra Denson Jr. , 29, of Reidsville, Ga.;

Kevin Derrell Ponder , 45, of Claxton, Ga.;

Terran Harvel Tigner , 35, of Glennville, Ga.;

Troy Sinclair Tigner , 35, of Glennville, Ga.;

Nicholas Rashon Fillmore , 42, of Hinesville, Ga.;

Marquese Shavel Palmer , 30, of Claxton, Ga.;

Michael Lynn Jinks , 47, of Glennville, Ga.;

Tony Anthony Warren , 38, of Claxton, Ga.;

Lance Boyette Ford , 39, of Glennville, Ga.;

Heather Elaine Barbee , 43, of Sylvania, Ga.;

Sean Christopher Brown , 43, of Savannah;

Jarvis Charles Hagan , 31, of Claxton, Ga.;

Kenneth Bacon Hall , 51, of Glennville, Ga.;

Caleb Earl Riggs , 37, of Claxton, Ga.; and,

, 37, of Claxton, Ga.; and, Gerald Walter Dasher, 52, of Glennville, Ga.

Criminal indictments contain only charges; defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The case is investigated under the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF). OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach.