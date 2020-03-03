Open house held for Broughton Street Improvement Project

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The first-ever meeting for Savannah residents to see the improvements are on the way for Broughton Street. The city hosted an open house Monday night.

Broughton Street will be closed block-by-block during the construction of the project. News 3 is told that pedestrian access to businesses will be available throughout construction.

The city hosted a public open house meeting at City Hall. There are two phases of the project. Phase one stretches from MLK Boulevard to Drayton Street and phase two from Drayton Street to East Broad Street.

The nearly $11 million project was approved by the previous council last year and will include new sidewalks and crosswalks.

“I’m here for making Broughton Street better as long as it doesn’t end up affecting business. I really do hope they’re going to be doing things at either late at night or early in the morning so it doesn’t affect that whole 9 to 5 traffic that kind of comes down here. Hopefully, that is their plan,” Pounce Cat Cafe owner, Ashley Brooks said.

Phase one is set to begin after St. Patrick’s day festivities and is expected to be completed by this time next year.