DJ Fields’ parents make emotional plea during suspect’s bond hearing

BEAUFORT, SC (WSAV) – He was 18 years old, a Bluffton High School football player, getting ready to graduate and go to college.

But DJ Fields never made it that far. He was shot and killed while driving down the road.

One of the teens allegedly responsible for his death had his day in court asking for the bond.

19-year-old Tyleik Chaneyfield has been behind bars since just after the shooting on March 5

Ty Chaneyfield is charged with murdering DJ Fields

He walked to the front of the courtroom Thursday as he faced Beaufort County Judge Bentley Price, attempting to be released for the first time.

A courtroom was full of his family and friends and DJ Fields mother, father, and dozens of supporters.

Chaneyfield and Jimmie Green are accused of murdering DJ Fields.

Prosecutors say Green was looking for “opps” or his opponents that night. The car Fields was driving in with Edwin Graham and Kylan Simmons.

Investigators say Green and Chaneyfield drive up next to Fields’ car on Bluffton Parkway and opened fire. Fields was killed, Graham was shot in the face but survived. Simmons was also hurt in the attack.

Prosecutors said that Fields and his friends were “not” the people Green was targeting. A deadly case of mistaken identity.

As they heard the details DJs mother Kema Bryant and some of the others in the courtroom couldn’t hold back their tears.

She and DJ’s father D’won Fields held it together long enough to express their anger and fears to the Judge.

“I have flashes of my son on the side of the road covered up,” said an emotional and tearful Kema Bryant. “Because that is what I saw. I was there even before police got there, so i saw my baby that is nothing that no one should have to see their baby covered up with a white sheet.”

Jimmie Green is charged with Murder and attempted murder

“Our only child was a victim of a senseless act,” explains D’won Fields. “and I can’t replace my son, we cant replace our son, but our lives have been ruined for the rest of our lives.”

“Our lives will never, ever be the same,” said Kema. “You can’t replace our child but we can make sure this doesn’t happen to any other family because the heartache and nightmares we are living are forever.”

Chaneyfield’s attorney Scott Lee made his case, saying that no one witnessed the shooting or could place Chaneyfield at the scene. Added that he was a high school graduate from the area, had no criminal record, and had many ties to the community.

Added that he even had a job set up with a lawn company if and when he was released from jail.

Tyleik’s grandmother talked about his past and why he deserved a bond.

“He’s very obedient respectful and humble. So I don’t know what else i can tell you. I am sorry for the family but from my family, and on behalf of Tyleik Chaneyfield. he is just such a great child.”

Judge Brantley price agreed with prosecutors, calling Chaneyfield a “severe risk” to the community and denying his bond.

Jimmie Green remains behind bars. He has not reequested a bond hearing.

Bluffton Police have said they are still investigating the crime and looking for a third person involved, named “Shy”.