ONLY ON 3: Savannah Police Chief responds to questions about morale, officer departures

Some current and former officers say the Savannah Police Department is plagued with mismanagement, low morale and a Chief who is more worried about his future career than his current officers.

It all started with an anonymous letter sent to city officials last month.

News 3 talked to multiple former and current police officers last week about the situation. Now Savannah’s Chief of Police is offering his opinions.

16 sergeants leave the department in one year. stories of officers who say they will take a pay cut or retire rather than stay on Savannah’s police force. claims of favoritism, ethical lapses, and corruption.

In the three page letter there are also scathing accusations of culture and lack of leadership from Minter that’s caused a mass exit and deep divisions not seen for a decade.

Those are the issues some current and former officers say plague the Savannah Police Department.

“I thought it was an unfair characterization of what the current state of the department is,” explained Minter. “I’m not calling it one disgruntled officer, what I’m saying is if there are issues or concerns that are going on in the SPD and officers feel that they are important enough to be addressed come talk to us I’m always available.”

“If you believe that,” News 3 asked Chief Minter. “Then why would these things happen and why would I be getting officers talking to me about how morale is incredible low?’

“I can’t answer that because what I am getting is an anonymous source. I can’t corroborate anything from an anonymous source.”

The department is 16 Sergeants down right now – many leaving after 15 years – giving up the possibility of advancement.. and even taking a pay cut to leave the Savannah Police.

Minter will not blame that on the culture on the streets.

“You have to look at the reason why they are leaving. If someone has dedicated a certain number of years to the Department and they have decided to retire we thank them and applaud them for that. If people are leaving for family reasons, maybe the schedule doesn’t fit them anymore then those are personal decisions that are being made. But i am not seeing or not hearing a lot about people who are leaving the Department because they are disgruntled.”

Is there a lack of leadership inside the Department with the shortage of Sergeants on the streets?

“You have Corporal’s running watches you have situations where people who are not as well trained are involved in a management situation. training these trainees and academy people that need that training from experienced officers,” News 3 asked the Chief.

“It’s not necessarily a bad thing we have Corporals filling in but we also want to make sure we fill those supervisory vacancies that we have.”

“You don’t believe the situation with the number of Sergeant’s you are down is a sign of problems in the Department?”

“I don’t see it as a sign of problems, I see it as a process that we are moving forward with filling. but we are not seeing any specific supervisory issues because we don’t have SGT’s in specific positions.”

“Those individuals that have left the Department who were Sergeants and had a certain level of experience had to start somewhere, they just didn’t walk in the door with a certain amount of experience. “

Some officers say they are running from call to call, calling themselves glorified “note-takers” more than police officers because of the 85 officers still not on staff at SPD.

“Do you believe you have stretched some of these units too thin for the violent crimes task force?”

“That’s not the report that I’m getting but that doesn’t mean we don’t need to go back and have a conversation with people. and if that’s the case then we will go back and readjust accordingly.”

News 3 has been told there is a shortage of Detectives in various units, including Aggravated Assault, where the numbers of cases are up significantly.

“That unit (and the Family Violence unit) only have 5 detectives between them to do the job. with the numbers as high as they are aggravated assaults.” News 3 asked the Chief. “Isn’t that a major issue to only have 5 detectives to do the number of cases that seem to be growing.”

“We are really focused on the proactive part and getting ahead of the gun violence so our detectives don’t have to investigate so many cases.”

“I didn’t come in the door trying to make this Roy Minter’s police department this is the Savannah Police Department and as long as they are out there serving the citizens of Savannah and doing it in a courteous manner that’s what I am looking for, and I’m not looking to cause a lot of stress and strain on people.”

“I’m not hearing anything about officers’ no-confidence vote here in Savannah. As far as Peoria. I left the city and left the department as rated by Wallethub as one of the safest cities in America. Also a city that was a called a gold standard police department and a city where just about every vacancy was filled. I also did not leave because of any vote of no confidence. I left because I was ready to retire, and move on from the Peoria police department.”

“Is this job for you about Savannah and about the future?”

“This job is about Savannah and the future. I have made that very clear to our community members, I’ve made it very clear to members of the department.”

Minter says some of those sergeant positions could be filled in the next few weeks– now that testing issues have been fixed.

He has plans to create a new Supervisor’s training program headed t=by the Assistant Chief.

There is also an Employee Representative Group at SPD to help sworn and non-sworn employees express their grievances.

Minter points to the fact there have been four academy classes this year, and he plans for 3 more next year as a sign of good health in the department.