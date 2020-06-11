ONLY on 3: Outgoing Bluffton Police Chief talks about his decision to leave

In his two years at the head of the Department, Bluffton Police Chief Chris Chapmond, helped create a different culture.

But when the opportunity came for him to return home to Hot Springs, Arkansas, he couldn’t turn it down.

“I wouldn’t go anywhere else other than home,” said Chapmond.

And when home came calling, Chief Chris Chapmond felt he had to go.

“I wasn’t looking for anything but that opportunity was one I had to consider because it put my back with my family,” said Chapmond. “The opportunity in Hot Springs presented itself much sooner than I could have anticipated it would. An opportunity to go back home and serve the agency that basically i was raised in and serve the community that provided me so much across my career is a great opportunity.”

“It was a tough decision it wasn’t something that I took lightly but at the end of the day having an opportunity to go back be with my family support my father, my sons, and my wife, to have that support system. We preach family first all the time. I felt like that was a driving force in the decision.’

Two years into his time in the Lowcountry, the Chief says he is proud of helping a then struggling department build stronger bonds with the community and other agencies and revamp a hiring program that had led to several unfortunate incidents that hurt the department’s message.

“We have a hiring process that is one of the most rigid around and that allows us to hire the right people you hire bad people bad things happen you hire good people good things happen.”

“We’ve got a great blueprint in place on how to continue forward progress. this is a great department supported by a great community. This is a great department supported by a great community and I feel that the council and town staff really support the mission and values the department has set “

A community that has spoken out multiple times in the past two weeks through rallies and marches.

Events that avoided violence in part because of the quick rebuke by the Chief of what happened to George Floyd.

“I think it is very important for every Chief in America to be listening to their community and that’s what we did,” said Chapmond. “We didn’t necessarily change policy and procedures on the rhetoric and outcry of what’s going on right now. we have discussions about how we have already implemented many fo the things that are being demanded across this country.”

“I think at this point in time when we have a critical incident here in Bluffton the relationship between the Police Department and the community is solid enough that we can have conversations respectfully and talk about things and I think that’s the goal of every Police Chief.”

“98-99% of every police officer out there is doing the right thing and doing it for the right reasons. There’s always going to be room for improvement and there’s always room for dialogue.”

“It’s important that this community understands that this Chief’s responsibility is to have those conversations, to listen to the community, to know what their concerns are, and then provide feedback on the way we police and why we police in certain ways and do certain things.”

Do things and set goals like building a community policing program, building trust and legitimacy in the community. All of those checked off the list.

Now the outgoing chief has one message for the next top cop.

“My message to anyone coming in is getting to know your department and community, know that this community supports law enforcement and there’s always room for improvement and continue to build those relationships.”

Chapmond’s last day with the department is next Friday.

Captain Scott Chandler has been named interim Chief.

“Captain Chandler has risen to numerous challenges and proven his ability to lead,” Town Manager Marc Orlando said. “Chandler was the previous interim police chief in 2018, he is currently the Town’s emergency manager and has led the Town’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic while also ramping up preparations for this year’s hurricane season.”

Orlando said he has complete confidence in Chandler’s selection as the interim police chief.

“Given Scott’s background and his performance as a leader in our police department, I feel the department, and more importantly, the community, is in great hands with him as our interim police chief,” Orlando said.

A local and national search will be held to find Bluffton’s next top cop.