ONLY ON 3: Lowcountry COVID-19 patient gets tested again

SHELDON, SC (WSAV) – More COVID-19 patients have been released from the hospital and more positive stories are coming out every day.

But there are still concerns from many, even after being given an initial clean bill of health.

That’s why one Lowcountry man came to the latest free testing site, to take a proactive approach to his health.

“That little virus is going to wipe you out,” said Allen.

And Maurice Allen should know. He has only been out of the hospital for about a month, but his mind still goes back to COVID-19 every day.

Allen was admitted to the hospital March 19 after coming in because he couldn’t breath properly.

Soon after he was taken by helicopter to MUSC in Charleston for better treatment.

That’s where he was placed on a ventilator.

“From what they’ve been telling me I’ve been on the ventilator for almost three weeks,” said Allen.

“You think after you were off the vent well ok, ill be all right now. and can just walk out of the hospital?”

“Yeah, that’s what I thought but boy was I wrong.”

Eventually Allen was brought back to Beaufort Memorial Hospital to begin his return to health.

“The ventilator had you off your feet, at least in my case, for at least 3-4 weeks<‘ said Allen. “I had to pretty much learn how to walk again.”

“I really couldn’t even open up a soda can. So I had to go back to therapy. Occupational and regular therapy.”

After a few weeks, Allen was finally released with a clean bill of health. But the thoughts of Covid-19 still stick with him every day. He had one desire to help him move on.

“I really wanted to get was the test,” said Allen. “and not being able to get the test because you didn’t have all the symptoms at the time, you know. They made it so complicated because at that time they made you have a doctor’s script saying you can have the test and all that takes time and sometimes more money.”

Allen says the helicopter bill alone was $15,000 and because he’s still getting better, he can’t work, so money is tight. He couldn’t afford another COVID-19 test.

“When I found out they were doing free testing I said I have to go get in this line,” said Allen. “Let them go ahead and stick that swab up my nose and continue to move forward.”

“My comfort level will be a lot better, give me the confidence that I will beat it. I want to make sure it is done. I don’t want to infect anyone else and I don’t want them to infect me.’

That’s exactly what happened. Now he waits for the results, and some peace of mind.

“We are going to wait to see the results. the main thing is I got the test done,” said Allen. “When I get a little stronger I may even go donate plasma help somebody else out, pay it forward.”

Leaving this spot in his community of Sheldon with a message for anyone waiting for their time to test.

“That little virus will kill you,” says Allen. “point-blank and if there’s a way for you to get the test then get the test. bring your protective equipment your mask, whatever you need to do to make sure you are safe and protecting the health of other people around you.”

All the tests performed are free and you should get your results back in 24-48 hours.

If you missed this week’s event there will also be a free drive-in testing program in Jasper County on Thursday and Friday (June 4 and 5) from 11 am to 3 pm at Ridgeland Medical Center, 1520 Grays Highway in Ridgeland.

Everyone is eligible to be tested; you do not need to be symptomatic, nor do you need to have been proximate to someone who has contracted the virus. Also, there is no testing fee.

You can preregister for testing by calling 843-987-7555; Preregistration is strongly encouraged, as the demand for testing is likely to be high.