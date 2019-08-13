ONLY ON 3: Friends, Family, Fellow officers gather to remember Luis Molina

One year after his murder, Luis Molina's hold memorial in his honor, to keep his memory alive.

The family of a Savannah police officer killed inside his home one year ago is making sure his legacy lives on long after his death.

Luis Molina was killed one year ago Tuesday. August 13, 2018. Stabbed to death inside his home. But one year later, his friends and family made sure one of his biggest fears would not come true.

“I asked him what scares you in life the most,” said Molina’s former partner, Cpl Brian Smith. “He said well when I go that people forget me, and my reply was dude there’s no way anyone would ever forget you.”

Words that were proven true on this day at Bonaventure Cemetery, where Luis is buried.

One year after his tragic death family, friends and fellow police officers gathered to remember and honor Luis Molina.

“You try to block out what happened with my brother but it comes back it comes back., you get no closure,” explains Roberto Molina, one of Luis’ three brothers. “At night I cry, when I am at work I cry, when I am on the plane I cry, when I am on the train I cry. I try to forget. I don’t forget.”

Molina and his wife Akia were both allegedly stabbed to death by Akia’s teenage brother on August 13, 2018. 18-year-old Michael Barber was staying with the couple at the time of the killings. He now sits in a Chatham County jail cell, charged with their murders, awaiting trial.

But this day wasn’t about how “Mo Man” died.. but about celebrating the man who they call “larger than life”.

“His mindset his caring his heart everything else extended far beyond just the people he knew. I continue to love him. He’s a friend of mine, he’s a brother, he was my partner,” said Cpl Smith. “I miss him every single day. he’s definitely someone who continues to live on through every single one of us.”

Memories that live on through the people who loved Luis most.

People, like his brother, who also say Luis’s death should send a troubling message to many families just like his.

“There’s a lot of pain that I don’t want these other families to go through,” says Roberto Molina. “Don’t bring these young kids into the house that need help. Let them go to the doctors for therapy. Don’t bring them into your homes.”

Savannah Tech says it will honor Molina by naming their latest class of Peace Officer graduates from the school in his honor.

Michael Barber has pleaded not guilty to the murders. His trial could begin later this year.