Only On 3: Bringing meditation into the classroom

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Meditation in schools has grown increasingly popular in cities across the country.

Now, this national trend may be coming to a classroom in Savannah-Chatham County Schools.

Julia Corin, a student at Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD), came up with the proposal to bring mindfulness activities into schools in the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System.

After seeing what an impact mindfulness made on her, Corin says she felt it was important to bring spread how useful mindfulness techniques are.

Elementary schools in Baltimore, Chicago and San Francisco are just some of the districts that have already implemented mandatory meditation classes for students.

After seeing their successes, Corin says she knew she had to propose the idea to the school district a few weeks ago.

“They’re open and they’re looking for positive solutions to bring into primary education in Savannah,” says Corin.

According to Corin, mindfulness practices include breathing techniques, yoga poses and meditation. Corin says bringing these into the classroom has shown to enhances emotional intelligence, lessen violence, improve test scores.

“It’s really important to start putting mindfulness into younger students so that they have the skills at an early age to deal with all the things they’re going to have to deal with,” says Corin.

Corin says the plans are still in the very early stages of development, but she has a rough idea what is needed for the program to be implemented.

“The first thing you need to do is to train the teachers how to be mindful,” says Corin. “The second step in the process is to teach the teachers how to facilitate mindfulness or meditation or a guided meditation session. And the third step is to then teach the children.”

News 3 has reached out to SCCPSS for comment and have not heard a response at the time the story was published.