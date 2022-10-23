SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Some onlookers at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival 2022 were unexpectedly treated to a greeting, autograph and photo opportunities when actor Eddie Redmayne left the red carpet and headed their way.

Matteo Pane holding his shoe that was signed by Eddie Redmayne (Photo taken by Hollie Lewis).

“He was walking by, and my friend Charlie told me to get something signed and I didn’t have anything, so I took off my shoe and I asked him to sign it and he did.” said Matteo Pane.

Eddie Redmayne at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival 2022 (Photo taken by Hollie Lewis).

Redmayne was presented with the Virtuoso Award at the Trustees Theater. The award was presented as part of the Gala Screening, The Good Nurse. Redmayne’s character is Charles Cullen.

“I’m someone whose played many real-life characters in my life, and this story was unlike anything I’ve ever read.” Redmayne said. “It’s about this extraordinary single mom who was able to accomplish what the system failed to do.”

Redmayne’s career includes dozens of roles; however, he may be best known for his portrayal of physicist Stephen Hawking in the 2014 film The Theory of Everything. The role earned him awards at the Oscars, Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild and BAFTA’s. He has since received multiple Best Actor nominations.