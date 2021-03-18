Online music video leads to big donation to Lowcountry Boys and Girls Club

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC (WSAV) – A Lowcountry musical collaboration is doing its part to help children’s charities in the area.

The online music video and song combined the talents of 100 different musicians through the Hilton Head Music and Arts Coalition.



The goal was to get people watching to donate to local children’s charities including the Boys and Girls Club of Hilton Head Island.

That group was the first to get a check. Presented this week for $8000.

“This is really exciting for us,” explains Anna Doyle of the HH Music and Arts Coalition. “It’s kind of like the culmination of the past year, to this moment. its fantastic.”

“All of these musicians i’ve seen them growing up and performing,” said Kim Likins, Director, Boys and Girls Club of Hilton Head. “To know that they put their talents together to help support the children of our community is such a blessing.”

The Music coalition says it will be delivering more checks soon, and hopes to have another project to help more folks in the near future

