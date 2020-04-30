One week later: Savannah gyms learn how safely stay open

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Thursday marks nearly one week since Georgia Governor Brian Kemp allowed gyms to reopen after more than one month without any income. The decision was controversial among those ultimately responsible for opening their doors: business owners.

Nate Corpusik — who co-owns Viking Strength Sports on East Broad Street — says he had mixed emotions when the option to open presented itself.

On one hand, he says he disagreed with Governor Brian Kemp. He thought it was too soon to open his gym, one he calls his household.

On the other hand, he said ” if we don’t take the opportunity to open for our members, then maybe they’re going to go somewhere else and that’s not necessarily a monetary thing for us,” he explained. “How do we know if where they’re going is as sanitary? We just don’t know.”

Eventually, Carpusik and co-owner Catt Mave decided to open their doors with a goal to become the standard for safety inside Savannah’s gyms. In addition to wiping commonly used surfaces, the duo says they give out masks and screen people with thermometers.

Plus, in addition to verbal cues, large visuals at the front door explain the rules: a maximum of ten people are allowed inside and social distancing is highly enforced.

“The visual aids are the biggest help,” said Carpusik. “Big arrows on the floor that show you where the hand sanitizer is.”

Viking Strength Sports also ordered a UVC light, which was praised by epidemiologists in December for its ability to disinfect surfaces.

“It doesn’t get rid of all viruses and bacteria, but it brings it down to a good level,” said Dr. Diana Cervantes, Director of MPH Epidemiology Program.

At Viking Strength Sports, the plan is to empty the gym every day and turn on the disinfecting light for a few minutes. Carpusik says it’s stressful work with big rewards, mostly for his client’s mental health.

“We spent a lot of time, a lot of love and effort into building this. We want it to be used. We want people to be happy and come here, but obviously safety is the main concern,” he said.

Viking Strengh Sports says because of their diligence, their so-called household is now growing in size. Old members are coming back. New members are signing up.

Owners say in order to keep everyone safe, they will always follow their own safety guidelines.