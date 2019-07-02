One seriously injured in shooting; SPD detectives investigate

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police detectives are investigating a shooting that reportedly seriously injured a person Tuesday afternoon in the Woodville/Bartow area.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), around 2:40 p.m. officers were called to a park on the 100 block of King Street for a shooting.

SPD says a victim, identified only as a black male, was on the way to the hospital by a private vehicle. Officers located him at Fair Street and Louisville Road, and he was taken to a local hospital.

The victim is reported to have serious injuries, Savannah Police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the incident to call SPD’s tip line at 912-525-3124.

Information can also be forwarded anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. Callers may qualify for a cash reward.