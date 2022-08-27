WALTHOURVILLE, Ga (WSAV) — One person has been displaced after his home was destroyed by fire on the 900 block of Wilder Road.

According to Walthourville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Captain, John Wells, when firefighters arrived on the scene they encountered a single-family home fully engulfed in flames shortly after 8 a.m.

Wells said when the initial call was dispatched, there was fear someone was trapped in the home. A search of the residence was unable to find anyone in the house. It was later learned the resident was not home at the time of the fire.

Walthourville Police Officer, Anthony Hooker, who was first to arrive on scene and hear someone may be inside the burning home, said when he reached the house, it was engulfed in flames and he began to break windows to conduct a search until fire units arrived. He also said the fire was too intense to make entry.

Photo courtesy of Lewis Levine, Coastal News Service

Captain Wells said it took roughly 6 minutes to knock down the bulk of the fire, but the home is deemed uninhabitable due to the damage. The Red Cross has been called in to assist the resident described as a male.

Units from Liberty County Fire Services arrived to provide mutual aide support.