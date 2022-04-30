RICEBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – One person is dead following a single-vehicle accident in the 300 block of Barrington Ferry Road in Riceboro.

Shortly around 8:00 on Saturday night, one person was killed when their vehicle left the road, striking a tree and bursting into flames, according to the Liberty County Sheriffs Office Patrol Commander Capt. Dennis Poulson.

Poulson said when his deputies arrived the vehicle was engulfed in flames and was unable to render aid to the person inside.

The Riceboro Volunteer Fire and Rescue arrived on scene and was able to extinguish the fire.

The Georgia State Patrol will be the lead investigating agency.