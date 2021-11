STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – After meeting Eagle Nation and addressing the local media for the first time, Georgia Southern’s new head football coach Clay Helton spoke one-on-one with WSAV sports reporter Connor DelPrete.

In the video above, Helton discusses his warm welcome to Statesboro, what his first few days on campus may look like, recruiting, his label as the ‘nicest man in college football, and how he plans to build a culture of accountability within the program.