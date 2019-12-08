One of three killed in Florida naval base shooting is from Richmond Hill

SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) – One of three people killed in a shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola on Friday is from the Savannah area. The U.S. Navy confirms that Airmen Apprentice Cameron Scott Walters, 21, of Richmond Hill, Georgia was killed the gunman Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, 21, opened fire at the base. Alshamrani was killed by sheriff’s deputies.

The other to victims are identified by the Navy as aviation students Ensign Joshua Kaleb Watson, 23, of Coffee, Alabama; and Airman Mohammed Sameh Haitham, 19, of St. Petersburg, Florida.

Capt. Tim Kinsella, commanding officer of Naval Air Station Pensacola, said the three took action during the attack.

“When confronted, they didn’t run from danger; they ran towards it and saved lives,” he said in a statement. “If not for their actions, and the actions of the Naval Security Force that were the first responders on the scene, this incident could have been far worse.”

The gunman was identified by the FBI, late Saturday, as a second lieutenant in the Royal Saudi Air Force. He was in a training program at Naval Air Station Pensacola.

The FBI asked anyone with information about Alshamrani or his activities to contact the Jacksonville bureau.

“FBI Jacksonville is not aware of any credible threat toward the Pensacola community at this time,” it said in a statement.

Authorities believe a social media post critical of U.S. support for Israel and claiming America is anti-Islam belongs to Alshamrani. The post, which appeared before the shooting, is no longer live.