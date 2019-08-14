One new Pooler voting precinct locked in for 2020 elections

POOLER, GA. (WSAV)- We are continuing to follow a story we first brought you during the 2018 mid-terms elections.



News 3 captured shocking video of lines that extended out into the street at some Pooler voting precincts.



Now, officials tell News 3 changes are on the way, but you may have to wait until next year to see them.

“The Board of Elections is getting most of my energy now because I feel like there is a serious problem,” said Rick Ellison of Savannah.

As pooler poll workers during the 2018 gubernatorial elections Ellison and his wife Margaret experienced the chaos first hand.

They said long lines, lack of parking, and discouraged voters all point to one thing; a need for more voter precincts in the area.

“I have been going to the Board of Elections for one and a half years and I had many indications that they would implement a minimum of four polling places before the election,” said Ellison.

The board plans to add two new voter precincts in Pooler, but right now officials say Sheppard Living is the only location they’ve been able to confirm.

“It’s going to be subject to what we can work out and all of that is being done right now,” said Tom Mahoney, Chairman of the Chatham County Board of Elections. “We are looking at first of all, what locations are available and if anybody knows of any locations that would be available, we’d be open to anybody calling and giving us those suggestions.”

According to Mahoney, you won’t be able to vote at these locations until the presidential primaries in 2020.



He said it gives cities like Pooler plenty of time to notify their residents.

“I think they should, I don’t know why they would want to stall it till March, let’s get the bugs out now because November probably won’t be that big of an election,” said Margaret Ellison.

The Chatham County Board of Elections meets every second Monday of the month at 3:30 p.m. in the afternoon. Ellison encourages everyone to attend and voice their concerns.