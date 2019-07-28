One man in custody, two injured after overnight shootings in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)- Savannah police are investigating two shootings that happened overnight.



Officers said two people were injured and another person was taken into custody.

Neighbors on Ash and E. 33rd street tell News 3 they heard at least six gunshots around 11:30 p.m. at a home there

Police responded to East 33rd St and Ash around midnight. When they arrived they found a male suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.



SPD said he was taken to the hospital for treatment. The name of the suspect has not yet been released. Police say they were able to arrest him because he was a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Just two blocks away on Cedar street police had the area blocked off. Investigators were searching for clues and gathering evidence.

Savannah Police respond to East Bolton St after man is shot.

Authorities are also investigating another shooting in Savannah. SPD said a man showed up at Memorial Hospital Saturday night with a gunshot wound.



It happened around nine p.m. Then, shortly after, detectives showed up along east Bolton street searching for any evidence of a shooting.



There’s no word yet if the shooting actually happened here. Savannah police detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.



The man who was shot is expected to be ok, both are active investigations.