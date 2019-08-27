One Effingham County school turning its STEM program into a STEAM program

GUYTON, Ga. (WSAV) – One Effingham County school is putting an emphasis on agriculture this school year, turning its STEM program into a STEAM program.

This year at South Effingham Middle School lesson plans are a bit different.

They’re not just focused on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, now they include art and agriculture.

” With the farm, they’re going to go, every grade level all of our students will go three times a year out onto the farm. We’ll bus them there so they can work on their year-long project,” Dr. Brigid Nesmith, principal of the school said.

The projects will take place at the Honeyridge Agricenter farm.

STEAM coach Shelly Hobbes said some projects will include water and soil sample testing, as well as bringing honey bees to the farm and gauging their impact on the vegetation and animals.

Hobbes noted it’s all about hands-on and group learning.

” The farm is a great resource that our system has purchased for our students to get real-world learning. Our project-based learning just makes the learning that they get in the classroom more relevant and it just brings out more of their problem-solving skills and more of their critical thinking skills,” Hobbes said.

The school principal said last year only about 75 students in the school were in the STEM program and now the whole school is apart of the STEAM program.

Dr. Nesmith said the change was made in part to give all of the students the same learning opportunity but also as an effort to help improve some students Georgia Milestone test scores.

” But we’re hoping that this will push them from developing to proficient and from proficient to distinguished. That by giving our students the opportunity to think critically that we will push them to apply what they’ve learned and that they’ll do better on the Milestones,” Nesmith said.

This program is only at South Effingham Middle School right now and Nesmith said depending on if it is a success, could determine if it’s used in other schools as well.