RINCON, Ga. (WSAV) – A man is dead after caught in a possible “home explosion”, according Effingham County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 7 p.m. Saturday, deputies were dispatched to a home on Ebenezer Rd. for a structure fire, where they discovered a man trapped inside the home.

The man was located and transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The identity of the male is not being released until the family is notified, officials say

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.