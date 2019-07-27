One dead after deputy-involved shooting in Sun City

SUN CITY, SC. (WSAV) – Beaufort County Sheriff’s (BCSO) deputies responded Friday to reports that a neighbor was causing a disturbance and that someone fired a gun.

When deputies got to the Twinkling Court area, BCSO says a deputy immediately found and engaged with the suspect.

BCSO says the suspect — who had a handgun — was shot by the deputy. The suspect has died.

The deputy who shot the suspect is on administrative leave until the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the Sheriff’s Office complete an investigation.

SLED is leading the criminal investigiation.