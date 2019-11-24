Old Savannah City Mission welcomes all to annual Thanksgiving dinner

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)- Thanksgiving Day celebrations are already kicking off in Savannah with an annual event at Old Savannah City Mission.

Dozens of people came out for the 22nd annual ‘Day of great Thanksgiving.” Volunteers with Old Savannah City Mission handed out delicious dinners to people in need of a hot meal.



The organization feeds and houses people all year long, but volunteers said Saturday’s event is special because it brings together so many people.

“They are so happy to be able to sit and enjoy a meal and they are so happy, our friends and neighbors are so happy to see the love our volunteers exude in coming together to serve,” said Connell Stiles, Director of Old Savannah City Mission. “That is a great feeling for us, to put on an event like this and see so much joy and love.”

The mission also helps the community by providing beds and showers to those in need, at its emergency shelter.