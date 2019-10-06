Oktoberfest goes out with a bang

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)-Oktoberfest entered its last day of the season today. The three-day festival celebrates German heritage and culture.

Oktoberfest kicked off on Friday, the festival features live music tons of vendors and activities.



On Saturday organizers had to close early due to the rain. The festival also had a kid zone where all proceeds benefit the March of Dimes of Coastal Georgia.

“We had a great start Friday night, got a little rained out on Saturday, but we come back strong today the weather is certainly cooperating–we were able to reschedule our entertainment for Sunday,” said Julie Musselman, Executive Director of Savannah Waterfront.

Organizers said this is the 36th festival and they plan to return next year.