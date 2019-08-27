Ohio’s Kent State “drafts” 5-year-old

News

by: Amani Abraham WKYC

Posted: / Updated:

KENT, Ohio (WKYC) –  Kent State University is welcoming a special addition to its men’s basketball program. 

5-year-old Malyk Foster officially joined the Golden Flashes in a ceremony Monday, presented by Team IMPACT, a national nonprofit that connects children facing serious or chronic illnesses with college athletic teams, forming lifelong bonds and life-changing outcomes. 

Malyk was diagnosed with Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis in 2017.    

As a team member, Malyk will attend Golden Flashes practices, games, team dinners, events, and more. 

Read more: https://on.wkyc.com/2PiCrW5

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WSAV Blitz Facebook

WSAV Blitz

WSAV Blitz Twitter

Trending Stories