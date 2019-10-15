Officials to hold two DEA drug take back events in Beaufort co.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort county sheriff’s office announcing some upcoming drug take back events for the month of October.

Through a coordinated effort among the Beaufort County Alcohol and Drug Abuse Department, the Lowcountry Alliance for Healthy Youth and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, Drug Enforcement Administration drug take back events have been scheduled at two locations on October 26. The events will happen at The parking lot of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Center and the parking lot of Beaufort County’s Bluffton Government Center. Both events will happen at the same times from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m..

Beaufort

The parking lot of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Center, 2001 Duke Street, Beaufort 29902

Bluffton

The parking lot of Beaufort County’s Bluffton Government Center, 4819 Bluffton Parkway, Bluffton 29910,

Note– There will be no liquid medications, sharps, medical waste or inventory from medical practices accepted.

Unable to Drop Off Prescription Drugs on Saturday, October 26?

In 2018, to provide a convenient and safe way for Beaufort County residents to dispose of unused and potential dangerous medications, prescription drug drop-off boxes were installed in Sheriff’s Office and government locations in Beaufort, Bluffton and on Hilton Head Island.

Beaufort County residents can find the drug drop-off boxes at the following locations:

Beaufort

Main lobby of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Center, 2001 Duke Street, Beaufort, SC 29902

24 hours a day, 7 days a week

Bluffton

2nd floor of the Beaufort County Government Center, 4819 Bluffton Parkway, Bluffton, SC 29910

8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday-Friday

Hilton Head Island

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, 70 Shelter Cove Lane, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina 29928

24 hours a day, 7 days a week