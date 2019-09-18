Officials investigate deadly weekend jet ski accident on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga (WSAV) – Officials say a South Carolina man lost his life over the weekend while on a jet ski tour out at Tybee Island. Georgia’s Department of Natural Resources says Avery Byrd, 33 was operating the jet ski on the north side of the island when he fell into the water. Officials say he was having trouble getting out of the water when he lost consciousness.

The jet ski rental company transported Byrd to the marina. Georgia’s Department of Natural Resources’ Law Enforcement Division is now investigating the incident.

