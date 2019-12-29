Officials relocate bear stuck inside University of Tennessee stadium

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Around 4 a.m. Sunday morning, Lieutenant Doty with the University of Tennessee Police Department notified TWRA Wildlife that there was bear making its way through campus.

The bear got stuck inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium. Sargent Roy Smith with TWRA and Wildlife Officer Jeff Roberson responded to the scene and were able to tranquilize and remove the bear.

The black bear was released into Foothills Wildlife Management Area in Blount County on Sunday afternoon, according to TWRA.